Millwall’s Arsenal defender to play against Ipswich Town – could be ready for Steve Morison’s Cardiff

DANIEL Ballard is set to make his competitive comeback for Millwall under-23s against Ipswich Town on Tuesday afternoon.

Kevin Nugent’s Professional Development squad face the Tractor Boys at the Lions’ training ground.

Ballard, 22, hasn’t played since the 2-1 defeat at Hull City on November 27. He had a knee operation in early December and is back in full training.

Millwall and his parent club Arsenal have been in constant contact over his recovery.

“The plan for Dan is he needs some match minutes. Arsenal would like him to play some match minutes and we think that’s sensible,” Lions boss Gary Rowett told NewsAtDen.

“So he’ll play for our under-23s [on Tuesday] and potentially be available against Cardiff.

“It’s easier to throw a striker on for 20 minutes, 30 minutes and then start them. Whereas with a defender you can’t do that.

“The plan of action is he plays for the 23s and see where we are after that. But we have to be a little bit careful with him.”

Millwall travel to Fulham on Tuesday night. Jed Wallace and George Saville are set to be available from the start at Craven Cottage.

Rowett added: “They come into contention, they will certainly be available. What we do around starting and the guys that can impact the game around the bench will be dependent on a few factors.

“But they certainly come back into contention.”

