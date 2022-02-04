Friday, February 4, 2022
Latest:

newsatden.co.uk

Breaking Millwall News, Transfers and Interviews

Ratings 

NewsAtDen’s January Millwall Player of the Month

Staff

DANNY McNamara has been voted NewsAtDen’s Millwall Player of the Month for January, based on ratings by Lions fans.

The 23-year-old Millwall defender carded an average score of 7.5 in NewsAtDen’s player-rating system last month. It was a difficult month for the Lions, with four defeats in a row, but McNamara performed consistently and helped Gary Rowett’s side to a clean sheet in their 2-0 win over West Brom in their last game of the month.

McNamara ended the month with a better average rating than Sheyi Ojo (6.9) and Tom Bradshaw (6.8).

Sheyi Ojo in action against Crystal Palace
Tom Bradshaw scores against Bristol City

Image: Millwall FC 

Staff

(@NewsAtDen)