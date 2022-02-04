NewsAtDen’s January Millwall Player of the Month

DANNY McNamara has been voted NewsAtDen’s Millwall Player of the Month for January, based on ratings by Lions fans.

The 23-year-old Millwall defender carded an average score of 7.5 in NewsAtDen’s player-rating system last month. It was a difficult month for the Lions, with four defeats in a row, but McNamara performed consistently and helped Gary Rowett’s side to a clean sheet in their 2-0 win over West Brom in their last game of the month.

McNamara ended the month with a better average rating than Sheyi Ojo (6.9) and Tom Bradshaw (6.8).

Image: Millwall FC