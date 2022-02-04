Millwall midfielder in dark over contract situation but he outlines main focus until end of season

MAIKEL Kieftenbeld is not thinking about his contract situation as his main focus is on keeping his place in the team.

Kieftenbeld, 31, is one of a number Lions players in the last six months of his deal.

The combative midfielder joined from Birmingham City in January 2021 and has made 30 appearances in all competitions.

He started for the first time in more than two months in the 2-0 win over West Brom last Saturday and was also in the line-up against Preston on Tuesday night.

Kieftenbeld took his chance in the side when George Saville was injured. His pressing led to the second goal against the Baggies and then he twice went close with long-range efforts against Preston.

Saville returned to the match-day squad on Tuesday after injury.

Lions boss Gary Rowett has said he wants to lower the average age of the squad. How that will affect Kieftenbeld, who turns 32 in June, remains to be seen.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen,” Kieftenbeld said. “I know I’m going out of contract but I think that will be talked about at the end of the season.

“That’s fine for me.

“My main focus now, especially when I’m back in the team, is to play well and do well for this club.

“In the first half of the season I wasn’t able to show much of myself so that’s my goal for the second half of the season. I want to do well and then at the end of the season we will see what the future will look like.”

Image: Millwall FC