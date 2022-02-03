‘Premier League potential’ – Millwall manager on defender and what will ‘define’ his career

GARY Rowett believes Danny McNamara could have the potential to be a Premier League player.

McNamara, 23, was Millwall’s man of the match in their 0-0 draw against Preston North End at The Den on Tuesday night.

Former Ireland under-21 international McNamara has made 37 appearances in just over a year since his return from a loan spell at St Johnstone.

McNamara briefly lost his place in the side this season when Ryan Leonard was preferred at right wing-back. But Leonard’s injury gave McNamara an opportunity which he has taken.

Rowett was asked about McNamara’s development after his impressive performance against the Lilywhites.

“I think he’s a really good player,” Rowett said. “He’s 23 years old, he came back into the side and showed that real spark and desire to want to play for the club.

“He’s learning the role, it’s a role that suits him but he can also play in four at right-back.

“There are certain things we’re working on with Danny to see if he can add those extra little bits of quality in the final third. I think that defines whether he will be a really good Championship wing-back or full-back, or potentially a Premier League full-back or wing-back.

“He’s worked hard, he always wants to do extra. He’s a good character and of course you see it tonight, if there are 50-50s out there you know he’ll go full-blooded and do what it takes for the team and the club.”

Image: Millwall FC