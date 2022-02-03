Millwall boss on Ben Thompson’s departure after midfielder’s move to League One Gillingham

GARY Rowett has explained Ben Thompson’s exit from the club after the midfielder left this week for Gillingham.

Thompson, 26, moved to the Kent side to link up with former Millwall boss Neil Harris.

Thompson made 175 appearances for the Lions and scored 12 goals.

Rowett was asked if it was a difficult decision to move Thompson on.

“I know the fans will want me to say that it’s a tough decision because of what he means to the football club, and I get that,” Rowett said.

“I’ve had probably two or three good sit-downs with Thommo.He expressed a desire all the way along, he said first and foremost he wanted to play for Millwall. Of course he does, he’s a Millwall fan and he’s had such a good time with the club.

“But, he wants to play football. He wanted to do that and I didn’t think it was fair to stand in his way.

“I had the same conversations with him in the summer and they weren’t able to find the right club at that point.

“This time there was the opportunity of course with Neil going in at Gillingham.

“And we wish him all the best. You want to see him on a football pitch, not out of the squad.

“That’s what happened, we tried to move in a slightly different way. We wish him all the best, he’s a fabulous player.”

Image: Millwall FC