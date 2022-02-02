Millwall manager makes admission about January transfer window after draw against Preston

GARY Rowett admitted Millwall’s transfer window wasn’t “perfect” and said thoughts have already turned to summer recruitment.

The Lions had “four or five bids rejected” but added Oliver Burke (above) and Luke Freeman to their squad, both on loan from Sheffield United.

“It’s a difficult window. We set out at the start of the window to bring some young players in, we had four or five bids rejected for players,” Rowett said.

“It’s very difficult because of course we have to try to do things in a sensible way. We tried to bring those players for the long term in.

“When you can’t do that what you then have to do is try to impact your team. We wanted to do some business and see if we could just freshen the squad up a little bit.

“We had four or five players that had been here and not played much football for too long. When that’s the case and they’re not happy that affects the group a little bit. I just felt the group needed a little bit of a freshen-up.

“Keeping Jed [Wallace] has helped us do that a little bit in a different way. It wasn’t perfect, it’s something we need to improve on down the line.

“But, we’ve got some good players in that I think can help the team.

“As soon as you leave one widow you have to start looking at the next one. We’ve spoken about it, we need to try to go down a slightly different route in terms of our recruitment model at times.

“There is no easy way to bring top-quality young players into a football club. We’re a club that have to try to find the best players available for us and then some of our own youngsters come through and add that little bit of extra zip and quality.

“We’ll continue to try to do that.”

Image: Millwall FC