Millwall boss on Preston draw, Luke Freeman signing, Jed Wallace return – and the lack of goals

GARY Rowett hopes Luke Freeman can add some creativity to his side after seeing the Lions draw 0-0 in a tame game against Preston at The Den on Tuesday night.

Freeman, 29, was officially confirmed as a Millwall player on loan from Sheffield United ahead of kick-off.

Preston’s Ben Whiteman missed a penalty in a contest that saw just three shots on goal, two from the hosts.

Jed Wallace made his first appearance since December 11 when he came on in the second half.

“It lacked a lot of quality but I think when you put so much effort into the West Brom game sometimes these sorts of games feel a little bit flat,” Rowett said.

“There are reasons behind that. I thought Preston got behind the ball, I think they came for a point, didn’t commit too many bodies forward. That’s their prerogative and it’s up to us to find a solution.

“We’re the type of team that need that tempo in the game. It’s hard to create it ourselves because we lacked that little bit of finesse and quality at times.

“We changed formation, we got more attacking players on but it didn’t quite give us that chance and we didn’t find that extra bit.

“Sometimes games are like that, it’s a tough division but we’ve got to do a little bit more to break teams like Preston down when they get behind the ball like that.”

Millwall have scored just 29 goals in 28 league games this season. Rowett was asked if that was a concern.

He replied: “Yes. Doesn’t take a genius to work that out.

“That’s why we didn’t win the game today but there’s not an easy solution to it. When you look at some of the players in this division that get into double figures there are very few of them and they cost a lot of money.

“What we’ve got to do as a team is work incredibly hard to find a way to do that. But again you think of the quality of players we had on the pitch, the likes of Oli Burke, Mason Bennett, Benik Afobe,, Jed Wallace, Connor Mahoney, Tyler Burey, we’re trying to do that but it’s something we need to do better.

“It’s not a concern, it’s something we have to get better at, it’s as simple as that. That defines where you end up in the table.

“This window has been a really tough window. We’ve tried to change our approach in the way we do things. Sometimes it’s very difficult to get those players in.

“What Luke is is a Championship player that’s proven over the years, he’s another player that’s probably had a lack of game-time recently.

“Jed came on and it was difficult for him, we hoped he might give us that little bit of spark but he’s been out for seven or eight weeks and has had a difficult period.

“I think we’ll get better, our attacking options will get stronger. Players will get fitter and our squad will have more depth to it.

“Certainly someone like Luke, in a game like that, you’re looking for someone to just do something a little bit different to unlock the door.

“I think both teams tonight were looking for that. I felt second half we were the ones pressing and trying to do it, but we’re the home team and that’s our responsibility.

“We couldn’t quite make it happen.”

Rowett was pleased with Wallace’s return. He added: “Brilliant, I think that was one of the big things in this window. We wanted to keep Jed, you want to keep your best players available.

“We need better attacking quality in the final third to give us a chance to win games, sometimes those extra options. You’ve seen it in recent weeks, we’ve put young players on to try to win games against good sides and it’s difficult to do that.

“What we’ve been able to do tonight and what we’ll be able to do in the future is put on players that know what it takes to win games in the Championship. And the likes of Tyler Burey, to come on and give us that little bit of zip.

“I think you could see [Wallace] hadn’t trained that much in seven or eight weeks but because he has been so important I just felt he might give us that little bit of spark. But maybe tonight I was just asking a little bit too much of him.”

Image: Millwall FC