REPORT: Millwall 0-0 Preston North End

By Alex Grace at The Den for NewsAtDen

MILLWALL recorded back-to-back clean sheets in the league for the first time since October but they were held to a drab 0-0 draw by Preston North End at The Den on Tuesday night.

Ben Whiteman had the game’s best chance from the penalty spot but was denied by the post as both sides were forced to settle for a point in SE16.

Match details

It was a game that took a long time to get going. The stadium was quiet as neither side managed a genuine opportunity until the 18th minute when Mason Bennett curled a free-kick into the wall.

The home side began to gain the upper hand approaching the half-hour mark. Maikel Kieftenbeld’s ferocious volley was deflected wide, and Bennett curled another effort straight into the arms of Daniel Iversen.

Three minutes later, Emil Riis’s effort from distance was held by Lions keeper Bartosz Bialkowski.

The hosts started the second half with more attacking intent. Benik Afobe got on the end of Danny McNamara’s long ball, but a heavy touch meant he couldn’t get a shot away.

Kieftenbeld had the bit between his teeth as he sent another stinging shot goal-ward but it was just wide of the mark.

The visitors had a glorious chance to take the lead in the 64th minute after Shaun Hutchinson brought down Andrew Hughes in the penalty area. Whiteman took responsibility but he struck his spot-kick off the post.

Murray Wallace’s cross just missed the head of Jake Cooper as the Lions went in search of a winner.

Substitute Tyler Burey fired wide in the closing stages but neither side could find a winner.

Takeaways

Both sides struggle in dull stalemate as Danny McNamara is Millwall’s brightest spark

It’s safe to say this was no classic. Both sides were suffering from a real lack of cutting edge.

Millwall’s problems in the attacking third of the pitch have been mentioned several times this season but this was a very dire game in terms of forward quality from both sides.

Afobe’s work rate can’t be questioned but his touch on several occasions really let him down. There times poor control cost the Lions a chance at goal.

Those moments make such a different in games as tight as this one.

McNamara was a positive for Millwall. He tried to get in behind the North End defence and looked dangerous when he did but it did not happen often enough for Millwall’s liking.

His ability to deliver dangerous balls into the box is also improving, another weapon that could be key for Millwall in the remainder of the season.

Jed Wallace and George Saville return

No doubt about it, seeing Jed Wallace’s name on the team sheet, albeit as a substitute, was a welcome sight for all Millwall fans.

Millwall’s main attacking threat over the last two seasons had not featured in a match-day squad since December 11. The speculation around his immediate future is of course over for the moment as he stayed with the club in January.

Lions fans will be hoping that he can now get up to speed quickly and get back to the form he was in before the window for what remains of his Millwall career.

Hopefully that stretches beyond the summer.

Wallace came on for Oliver Burke and got a fantastic reception from the home support.

George Saville also made his return to the match-day squad following injury.

With the intense schedule that Millwall have in the coming weeks, having as many players fit and ready to go is going to be crucial.

Team news

Rowett named the same starting XI that beat West Brom 2-0 last Saturday.

Wallace and Saville replaced Zak Lovelace and Ben Thompson on the bench.

Millwall: 5-2-3: Bialkowski; McNamara, Hutchinson, M Wallace, Cooper, Malone (Mahoney 60); Mitchell, Kieftenbeld; Burke (J Wallace 60), Afobe, Bennett. (Burey 78).

Substitutes: Long, Pearce, Saville, Evans.

Booked: Bennett 59, Hutchinson 63, Burey 83.

Image: Millwall FC