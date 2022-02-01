TEAM NEWS: Millwall vs. Preston North End – Jed and Sav return to Lions squad at The Den

MILLWALL host Preston at The Den as they aim for consecutive Championship wins.

The Lions are a point behind their rivals as they try to close the gap to the play-off places.

Team news

Millwall boss Gary Rowett names the same team that defeated West Brom 2-0 on Saturday.

Jed Wallace and George Saville return to the match-day 18 in place of Ben Thompson and Zak Lovelace.

Millwall: 5-2-3: Bialkowski; McNamara, Hutchinson, Cooper, M Wallace, Malone; Mitchell, Kieftenbeld; Burke, Afobe, Bennett.

Substitutes: Long, Pearce, Saville, Mahoney, Evans, Burey, J Wallace