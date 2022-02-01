Did Millwall demand £9million for Nottingham Forest target? Boss on transfer window speculation

GARY Rowett laughed off a suggestion that Millwall demanded £9million for Jed Wallace in January’s transfer window.

Wallace, 27, is in the last six months of his contract and Nottingham Forest bid for the player, but those offers were less than £2million. One report said the club were demanding multiples of that.

The Lions retained all their key players last month while adding Oliver Burke on loan from Sheffield United. On Tuesday morning the club were also hoping for confirmation that the paperwork had been processed for a loan move for Luke Freeman from the Blades.

“I’ve read countless stories on countless players that were either coming in, going out, players we’ve put bids in for,” Rowett told NewsAtDen ahead of the deadline on Monday. “I would say 50 per cent there is some truth to it, 50 per cent is probably pie in the sky.

“Jed’s one that there was so much speculation, that teams had bid and we’re being awkward. I read one that we wanted £9million or something, absolutely ridiculous stories.

“We’re aware of Jed’s contractual situation. We’re also aware that he’s a player that has given everything to this club and he’s completely committed to this club while he’s under contract.

“He trained [Monday], trained really well. He’ll be available [against Preston], but obviously hasn’t trained a lot so we’ll have a look at that.”

Millwall ideally wanted another forward as Benik Afobe is currently their only out-and-out striker, though Burke and Mason Bennett can play up front.

Rowett added: “We had lots of different targets, a route that we wanted to go down, people that we felt needed to get out and play football.

“It’s always difficult because not everything works perfectly to plan in that sense. What you always try to avoid is that last-day scramble.

“We’re sat here now still in the room [at the training ground] because [Tom] Bradshaw and [Sheyi] Ojo were injured and became unavailable quickly.

“We’re all working, we’re all trying but it’s never an easy window.”

