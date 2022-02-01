Jed Wallace back in training as he eyes Millwall comeback ahead of Preston North End game

JED Wallace trained on Monday ahead of Millwall’s Championship game against Preston North End on Tuesday night.

Wallace, 27, has been out with a quad injury and hasn’t played since December 11.

The Lions attacker suffered a setback last month but is on course for a return.

Wallace was linked with a move away from Millwall in January and Nottingham Forest had bids rejected.

But boss Gary Rowett said after the 2-0 win over West Bromwich Albion at the weekend that he expected all his key players to remain at the club.

Millwall offloaded Matt Smith, Jon Dadi Bodvarsson and Ben Thompson. The Lions signed Oliver Burke on loan from Sheffield United and on Tuesday morning are hoping for confirmation that Luke Freeman’s paperwork on a similar deal from the Blades was all processed before 11pm on Monday night.

Wallace’s potential return would be a big boost with the Lions aiming to close a nine-point gap to the top six.

