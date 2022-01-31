Midfielder Ben Thompson links up with former boss Neil Harris at Gillingham after leaving Millwall

BEN Thompson has signed for Gillingham after leaving Millwall on transfer deadline day.

Thompson, 26, had his contract mutually terminated in SE16 and has linked up with former Lions boss Neil Harris with the Gills. He has signed until the summer.

Harris was confirmed as the new manager of Gillingham on Monday.

Thompson made 175 appearances and scored 12 goals for Millwall but had fallen down the pecking order under Gary Rowett

“I’m over the moon,” Thompson told Gillingham’s website. “Obviously with Neil coming in as manager it was a no-brainer in the end. I am buzzing to be here.

“I jumped at the opportunity and hopefully we can have some good times at the club.

“Hopefully I can add some goals. I’m raring to go and it’s a challenge to get out of the bottom four and get up the league.”

