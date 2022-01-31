Millwall loan watch: Forward nets again to keep Sutton United in automatic promotion hunt

ISAAC Olaofe scored his eighth goal of the season to help Sutton United to a 2-0 win at Carlisle United at the weekend.

Olaofe opened the scoring in the 23rd minute before David Ajiboye added the second eight minutes later as Sutton made it seven games unbeaten.

Sutton are fourth, level on points with Newport County in the third automatic promotion spot with a game in hand.

The U’s host Bristol Rovers next Saturday.

Also in League Two, Leyton Orient’s play-off hopes suffered another blow as they lost 2-0 away at Mansfield.

Jordan Bowery and Ollie Clarke scored for Nigel Clough’s hosts, who set a club record of eight successive league wins.

Alex Mitchell played on the right side of a back three while Dan Moss was an unused substitute for Kenny Jackett’s side.

Orient are now 10 points off seventh and travel to Bradford City on Tuesday night.

In National League South, Arthur Penney played 90 minutes as Welling United drew 2-2 at Braintree Town last Tuesday. The Wings are 19th in the table and travel to Dartford on Saturday.

Mahlon Romeo will be in action for Portsmouth against Charlton Athletic on Monday night.

Graphic: @ShedCreative