Millwall’s Hutch on ending losing run, facing ex-England striker Andy Carroll – and Lions strike duo

SHAUN Hutchinson admitted Millwall’s run of three consecutive league defeats did weigh on him before their game against West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.

It was the first time the side had been on such a losing streak under Gary Rowett, and the Lions went out determined it wouldn’t be a fourth on the trot.

After a tight first half against Valerien Ismael’s side, Mason Bennett and Benik Afobe scored after the break to give the hosts a 2-0 win.

“Yeah, I was, to be fair,” Hutchinson said when asked if he had been thinking about that run. “I know that ever since I’ve been here and we lose one we never really lose two in a row, we always kind of bounce back really well and we didn’t do that recently.

“I said before the game, as a Millwall team I’d rather play against the top six every week rather than the bottom six because we always put in a performance against them.

“It was never in doubt whether we were going to turn up today and put in a performance, it was just whether or not we could get the win.

“We did and we’re thankful for that.

“We mentioned at half-time we hadn’t started second halves well recently. It’s been a real point that we picked out, that it hasn’t been great.

“I think we came out firing and ready to go and second half we put in a really god performance and dominated the full half.

“We got into some good positions, possibly could have had more [goals] but well done to Benik and Benno, they were good today and both deserved their goals.

“It’s important to get the two of them firing. I know when Benik first came in he had little issues with his knee and he was struggling a bit. But I feel like we’re seeing the real qualities of him now and he’s showing us what he can give up top.

“And Benno as well, we were all laughing there, it’s the first 90 he’s played in a long time. When he’s fit and he’s firing he’s a right handful.

“Hopefully we can keep them fit.”

West Brom signed Andy Carroll on a free transfer the day before the game but apart from an early effort that Bartosz Bialkowski saved the home side kept the former England international quiet.

It was a first clean sheet this year and sixth of the season in the league.

“It’s been a long time coming and hopefully that now gives us the confidence to start picking up more of them,” Hutchinson said.

“It’s not even that it was the first one since Coventry, there haven’t been enough this season. There needs to be more and we all know that.

“Hopefully we can build on it and it gives the team confidence that we can do that.

“It was the challenge that we were expecting. It’s not a surprise what they’re going to come and do, they’ve been doing it all season and are very good at it.

“We knew we had to be up for it today and I thought the boys battled really well. I thought Coops [Jake Cooper] in the middle especially dominated the first ball with Carroll every time it came forward.

“We looked solid again which we had come away from recently.”

Hutchinson was asked why he thought the Lions haven’t kept as many clean sheets as in the previous two seasons and what the plan was against West Brom.

He said: “Just to match them up obviously and deal with the forward balls, get on the second balls and then look to slide balls in behind because we know what a high line they have. As a team I thought we executed it quite well.

“I think we’re playing a bit more open this season and trying to be more expansive. Sometimes that leaves you a little bit vulnerable and open.

“In key moments of games maybe some players aren’t doing their jobs at times. Game management – just a few different things.

“Obviously the team has changed a bit through Covid and injuries and lots of different things. There’s not really been a settled team. There are lots of things to factor in.

“But hopefully that’s the start now to kick on.”

Rowett said he expects his key players to stay with the club this month. That includes Jed Wallace.

Hutchinson added: “We all know Jed’s qualities and when he’s fully fit and firing he’s one of the best in the league. If he can get himself fit and available and back in the team then we’ll be stronger for that.”

