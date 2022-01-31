‘Three or four bids rejected’ – Millwall boss on deadline day and whether he expects late deals

MILLWALL boss Gary Rowett stressed the club won’t “panic” in the last hours of the transfer window as he said the Lions are working “incredibly hard” to add to their squad.

Millwall’s only signing so far in January is Oliver Burke on loan from Sheffield United.

The Lions have made January bids for Louie Sibley from Derby and Zian Flemming from Fortuna Sittard and Rowett told NewsAtDen they were close to two signings last week.

Rowett said he expects Millwall’s main players to stay, which includes Jed Wallace who has been the subject of bids from Nottingham Forest this month.

The deadline is Monday at 11pm and Rowett was asked after the 2-0 win over Weat Brom on Saturday if he expected it to be a late night.

“There have been plenty of late nights up until this point,” Rowett said. “We’re the type of club that are working incredibly hard, we want to strengthen, we’ve spoken about that.

“But some things are out of your hands.

“John [Berylson] will back us with the right deals. We’re working incredibly hard behind the scenes to make the right deals happen.

“We’ve had a couple of bids at the moment rejected for players, probably three or four bids rejected for players.

“We’ve had a couple of loan players that have not come for different reasons. But we will keep working incredibly hard.

“I would expect the key players at the club at the moment to still be here Monday evening.

“We’ll keep working hard. It’s not an easy window, January, but we’ll always try to strengthen.

“What we don’t want to do is panic and just bring people in for the sake of it. That’s not what we’re about as a club and what we want to try to avoid.”

Image: Millwall FC