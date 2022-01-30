Skip to content
Sunday, January 30, 2022
Latest:
Player ratings: Millwall 2-0 West Bromwich Albion
Championship highlights: Millwall 2-0 West Bromwich Albion
Millwall chief assesses attacker’s performance after first Championship start since last August
Millwall manager’s challenge to Mason Bennett – as he reveals close selection call with Tyler Burey
Millwall boss gives his reaction after Lions end losing streak with win over West Bromwich Albion
newsatden.co.uk
Breaking Millwall News, Transfers and Interviews
News
Features
Fixtures
Results
Table
League Table
Form Guide
Squad Selector
Prediction League
Players Ratings
Highlights
Highlights
Championship highlights: Millwall 2-0 West Bromwich Albion
January 30, 2022
Staff
←
Millwall chief assesses attacker’s performance after first Championship start since last August
Player ratings: Millwall 2-0 West Bromwich Albion
→
Staff
(
@NewsAtDen
)