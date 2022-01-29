Millwall chief assesses attacker’s performance after first Championship start since last August

GARY Rowett feels Oliver Burke will be a “terrific player” for Millwall after the attacker made his full debut in the 2-0 win over West Brom.

Burke, 24, played in a front three. It was his first start in the Championship since last August.

“He’s the type of player that when a game’s tight like that and competitive it’s always difficult,” Rowett said. “He won a few good headers and ran down the side a couple of times. It’s that final little bit.

“He’s not played much football for a while, you don’t just get confidence instantly, you’ve got to work hard to do it.

“Second half you just see some of the runs he makes, some of the well-timed forays into the box when he just couldn’t quite get on the end of it, couldn’t get the finish.

“But he’ll be a terrific player for us.

“He’s fit really well into the group and all I can judge him on is what I’ve seen so far, which is I’ve really liked him.”

Image: Millwall FC