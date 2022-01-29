Millwall manager’s challenge to Mason Bennett – as he reveals close selection call with Tyler Burey

GARY Rowett has challenged Mason Bennett to back up his performance after he helped Millwall beat West Brom 2-0.

Bennett scored his first goal of the season in his 17th game to put the Lions in front before Benik Afobe added the second.

It was the first time Bennett had started successive games since November.

“Mase has been so unlucky this season. He’s had Covid, he’s been ill on the morning of a game, he’s had a little niggle that’s kept him out,” Rowett said.

“It’s just been such a fractured season.

“When you see him in training he beats people all the time, he’s got good quality, he can play off both feet. He’s good in the air, he’s strong – he’s got a little bit of everything.

“He’ll feel himself that he needs to add that little bit of consistency. What he’s found here is a little bit of a home and an opportunity to do that.

“I nearly started Tyler Burey because he’s been really, really good. But I felt Mase’s physicality would help us.

“I think he’s given [Cedric] Kipre a torrid afternoon for 90-odd minutes, which he hasn’t done often enough. The goal was a really nice way for him to finish and an opportunity to build on that performance.

“Along with the other two, Benik, at times, got into good areas, worked really hard and had some good chances.

“I thought Burkey [Oliver Burke] looked a threat, he could have got in two or three times. He’ll be a really good player for us.”

The Lions play Preston on Tuesday and Rowett was asked if Bennett could start again.

Rowett said: “That’s the challenge. Even today when I thought about not starting him, he’d only come back in for one game against Blackpool, sometimes you have to give people that opportunity and you have to risk them not performing.

“In a run of games it’s up to him to recover and back it up. Sometimes you can’t do that for the players, they’ve got to step up. We’ve got to step up and go again, put another performance in.

“What they have done today is given us a little bit of pride and given the fans something to be proud about their team in a little period when we haven’t done as well as we’d have liked.”

Image: Millwall FC