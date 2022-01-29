Millwall boss gives his reaction after Lions end losing streak with win over West Bromwich Albion

MILLWALL boss Gary Rowett hailed the “character” of his side and felt they “competed brilliantly” in their 2-0 win against West Brom at The Den on Saturday.

Mason Bennett and Benik Afobe scored in the second half as they Lions ended a four-game losing run in all competitions.

“We’ve been disappointed the last three league games,” Rowett said. “Two of them we performed pretty well in for the majority of the game. The Blackpool one we kind of all let ourselves down, we knew that.

“We spoke about it before the game, we knew what kind of game it was going to be, incredibly direct and competitive. With Andy Carroll starting as well it’s probably going to accentuate that.

“You’ve got to deal with. They’re very good at what they do.

“But we wanted to show a little bit of character and games like that are an opportunity to show what we’re all about.

“First half I think was a real battle and I’m pretty sure it wasn’t a great spectacle for the spectator. “We knew the game would be like that. We had a couple of moments where we should perhaps show more quality. Scotty [Malone] has a good chance at the back post, Carroll has a chance that Bart [Bialkowski] saves.

“Then second half, in my opinion, we were by far the dominant team in terms of chances, territory, forward running, quality. It was just whether we could score one of those chances.

“Benik had a couple of moments, Burkey [Oliver Burke] had a great chance and the keeper makes a fabulous save, Mase a couple of chances.

“It was that frustration at that point, whether we would find that quality. Thankfully we did. We scored two really good goals and could have had more.

“And actually I can’t remember apart from a set-piece when we really looked like we were massively threatened. Big performance and there were lots of big performances within the game itself.

“It’s more the confidence of my squad that’s my priority. I’ve been around the block, I know if you don’t win games it’s never simple but that didn’t really come into my mind.

“It’s more about the players and having a little bit of pride after the game, getting a performance we feel we deserved and worked hard for.

“The last three games have been difficult. You go and score the Benik chance against Forest and we go away feeling great. We concede a last-minute goal and feel terrible. And then after Blackpool it feels like the world’s caved in.

“But it’s about us, it’s about us showing the character. I thought today we competed brilliantly, we defended superbly. Our front three were an absolute handful at times.

“I thought Maikel Kieftenbeld, coming in for his second start in a while, was immense. There were lots of things to be positive about today.”

