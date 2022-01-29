REPORT: Millwall 2-0 West Bromwich Albion

By Alex Grace at The Den for NewsAtDen

MILLWALL ended their run of three straight league defeats with a Mason Bennett-inspired 2-0 victory over West Bromwich Albion.

Bennett scored the first before Benik Afobe added a second to give Millwall their first win since the December 29 success at Coventry City.

Match details

It was a very nervy start from the home side, and they would have been behind inside the first five minutes had it not been for a stunning save by Bartosz Bialkowski. The keeper made a fine stop to keep out debut striker Andy Carroll’s volley.

Scott Malone had Millwall’s first attempt, firing over from Danny McNamara’s cross.

McNamara was then involved again on 26 minutes, his cross however was just inches too far for Afobe to make contact with.

The Lions started the second half more on the front foot. Oliver Burke, facing his former club, forced a save from David Button as Millwall chased the opener.

Bennett was played through by Maikel Kieftenbeld but as he bore down on goal Cedric Kipre did enough to put him off and he sent his shot went over the bar.

On the hour-mark, Millwall were once again thanking Bialkowski. A minute after coming on Callum Robinson benefitted from a mix-up between McNamara and Shaun Hutchinson but the Pole prevented the Irish international from making instant impact.

In the 67th minute, the Lions got the goal their second-half display warranted. Malone’s free-kick into the box led to the ball pinging around inside the area before Bennett turned it in.

The hosts doubled their lead 10 minutes later. Afobe, after doing brilliantly to beat his man, fired past Button into the bottom corner and sealed a much-needed three points for Gary Rowett’s men.

Takeaways

Lions stop the rot

It was safe to say the start to 2022 had not been good, by any means. Coming into this the Lions had lost every game since the turn of the year in all competitions.

And the signs were ominous early on with the way West Brom were keeping the ball and threatening.

But over the course of the game, other than that early effort from Carroll and the chance for Robinson, there was little for Bialkowski to do in the Millwall goal.

Much has been made of the attacking play and again that was an issue. The Lions do need someone in what remains of the window to help those attackers but Bennett and Afobe did a good job for the most part this afternoon.

Jed Wallace is still a Lion late on in the transfer window – Millwall supporters will be keeping their fingers tightly crossed over the next three days.

Bennett rounds of good display with a goal

Bennett has not had a smooth Lions career to date. So far, his time at Millwall has been hampered with injury, performances have been inconsistent – but this was one of his finest in a Lions shirt.

Bennett’s fight and drive to make something happen was much-appreciated by the home faithful.

He showed in the second half of last season he can be a regular goal threat. And he got the crucial opener here.

He had the beating of Kipre all afternoon with the West Brom defender having a nightmare for the full duration of the match.

More displays like this from the former Derby County man is what Millwall fans are desperate to see.

Consistency is the key to success. We have seen it with Tom Bradshaw this season, that if given the chance he can take it.

Why should it be any different for Bennett?

Cancer has no colours

Some things transcend football rivalries. That was shown in the seventh minute as everyone in the stadium joined together in a minute’s applause for young West Ham fan Isla Caton who sadly lost her battle with neuroblastoma cancer this week at the age of just seven.

It’s moments like that when football comes together to unite. A superb gesture once again from both sets of fans.

Team news

Rowett made one change to the side that lost at Blackpool. Burke came in for his full debut in place of George Evans.

Millwall: 5-2-3: Bialkowski: McNamara, Hutchinson, M Wallace, Cooper, Malone; Mitchell, Kieftenbeld; Burke (Burey, 78), Afobe (Evans, 89), Bennett.

Substitutes: Long, Pearce, Thompson, Mahoney, Lovelace.

Image: Millwall FC