TEAM NEWS: Millwall vs. West Bromwich Albion – Sheffield United attacker comes in for debut

MILLWALL host West Bromwich Albion in their Sky Bet Championship clash at The Den on Saturday afternoon.

The Lions are aiming to halt a three-game losing streak in the league, while the Baggies want to stop their slide down the table.

Team news

Millwall manager Gary Rowett makes one change from the team that started in the 1-0 defeat to Blackpool last weekend. Oliver Burke starts in place of George Evans.

Millwall: 5-2-3: Bialkowski; McNamara, Hutchinson, Cooper, M Wallace, Malone; Mitchell, Kieftenbeld; Burke, Afobe, Bennett.

Substitutes: Long, Thompson, Pearce, Mahoney, Evans, Burey, Lovelace.

Here is the West Brom side: