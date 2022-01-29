TEAM NEWS: Millwall vs. West Bromwich Albion – Sheffield United attacker comes in for debut
MILLWALL host West Bromwich Albion in their Sky Bet Championship clash at The Den on Saturday afternoon.
The Lions are aiming to halt a three-game losing streak in the league, while the Baggies want to stop their slide down the table.
Team news
Millwall manager Gary Rowett makes one change from the team that started in the 1-0 defeat to Blackpool last weekend. Oliver Burke starts in place of George Evans.
Millwall: 5-2-3: Bialkowski; McNamara, Hutchinson, Cooper, M Wallace, Malone; Mitchell, Kieftenbeld; Burke, Afobe, Bennett.
Substitutes: Long, Thompson, Pearce, Mahoney, Evans, Burey, Lovelace.
Here is the West Brom side:
📋 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 📋
Here's our team to face @MillwallFC. Andy Carroll makes his first start in Albion colours whilst Matt Clarke returns to the XI. 💛
— West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) January 29, 2022