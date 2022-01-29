Forward makes admission about his time at Millwall and opens up on struggles out of the team

JON Dadi Bodvarsson admitted he didn’t feel “comfortable or good” at Millwall as he opened up on his time with the Lions.

But Bodvarsson praised his team-mates and managers at the club and didn’t blame anyone else for how it didn’t work out.

Bodvarsson, 29, was signed by Neil Harris for £700,000 from Reading in the summer of 2019 but the Iceland international forward struggled to make an impact, particularly in front of goal.

Bodvarsson made 76 appearances in all competitions – 30 of them starts – but scored just seven goals.

Bodvarsson played once for Millwall this season before moving to League One Bolton Wanderers on an 18-month deal and making his debut in their 1-0 win away to Shrewsbury Town last weekend.

“It’s hard to put one thing into it,” Bodvarsson told The Bolton News. “It was just a combination of a couple of things, really.

“I think sometimes you come into an environment or a football club where things just don’t pan out or work out. Maybe you don’t feel quite at home. That’s what I was struggling with a bit there.

“The team-mates were fantastic, the managers were good as well, it was just something was missing.

“I didn’t really feel comfortable or good there, and obviously if you don’t feel good, you’re not going to play well.”

Bodvarsson’s only appearance for the Lions in 2021-22 was as a 72nd-minute substitute against Cambridge United last August.

“That’s the hard thing about football when that happens to you,” Bodvarsson said. “I don’t wish that upon anyone because the longer it takes, it affects you mentally and I’ll admit, there was a time when I was thinking ‘what am I doing here?’.

“It had been three months and I hadn’t played a game, so I was desperate to go somewhere in January and thankfully Bolton came into the picture and I was straightway, yes, get me here.”

Bodvarsson explained how he had to try to keep sharp. He featured once for Millwall under-23s but had no other competitive action for five months.

“I’ll admit there were times where it was just up to me,” Bodvarsson said. “I had to concentrate on what I could control and that was to try and stay as fit as possible, train extra, go to the gym a bit more than usual.

“These small things like diet and sleep, all of these things, that’s what you can control and that’s what I focused on. But I’ll admit for such a long time there was days where I was just really mentally not up there and I think that’s just human nature in us.

“Fitness-wise I feel like I’m not really far off it, I think it was just mainly the game fitness, but training with the lads and everything, I don’t feel I’m far off it now.

“I think obviously being in League One and playing in the Championship for the last five-and-a-half years, I’ll admit I hesitated a bit [about a move] because you’re going a step down a level.

“But that was just the reality of my situation at the time. I didn’t really have a lot of options to choose from and I know Bolton, they want to play good football, they’re a famous club and they’re ambitious. I felt like it’s a win-win, really, let’s go for it.”

