Championship preview: Millwall vs. West Brom – Burke, Burey to start, boss on WBA complaints

MILLWALL are set to be without Jed Wallace and George Saville when they take on West Bromwich Albion at The Den on Saturday.

Wallace has struggled to return after a quad injury while Saville has a back and neck issue and was seeing another specialist this week.

Club captain Alex Pearce has returned to training.

Daniel Ballard could train with his parent club Arsenal next week. Boss Gary Rowett is also without Sheyi Ojo, Tom Bradshaw and Ryan Leonard.

New signing Oliver Burke could make his home debut and Tyler Burey is pushing for a start.

West Brom have conceded just 22 goals in 28 games. Despite the Lions’ recent struggles they still have the joint-sixth best defence in the Championship.

West Brom’s manager Valerien Ismael has built a reputation for having direct, rugged sides and he led unfancied Barnsley to the play-offs last season in his first job in English football.

After the teams drew 1-1 at the Hawthorns last September when Ballard scored the equaliser, Ismael said Millwall “[didn’t] want to take any risk and [wanted] to take the intensity out of the game. The game plan from the opponent was another way we have to deal with and Millwall made it difficult for us.”

Rowett referenced those remarks when asked about the challenge this weekend of trying to score against a side with the best defence in the division.

“They’re a very difficult team to break down,” Rowett said. “They’re a side that can also score goals because they have lots and lots of riches in those forward areas.

“They’re a good side and they’re coached well, organised well. They’re a tough team to play against from set-pieces and in open play.

“The challenge is always the same, you have to try to impose yourself on the opposition.

“They have a very specific style of play, but I don’t really care about that. People have opinions on that but they have shown it can be effective. It’s up to us to try and stop that.

“They weren’t happy about how we approached the first game but we’re the away team, we can do whatever we want to get a result, and we did.

“It’s the same the other way around, it’s up to us to find a solution. I’ve got no problems with that, I’ve got a lot of respect for their manager and players.

“We’re looking forward to the game.”

Meanwhile, the future of Wallace at Millwall is set to go to the wire with Monday’s transfer deadline approaching.

Rowett said last weekend that the speculation around their best player had unsettled the squad.

Shaun Hutchinson was asked about that this week. He replied: “Jed’s been a big player for us for a long time now, he’s a vital player for us and what we do.

“Hopefully for Jed’s sake and the club’s sake something gets resolved and we can move forward.”

Possible Millwall starting XI: 5-2-3: Bialkowski; McNamara, Hutchinson, Cooper, M Wallace, Malone; Mitchell, Evans; Burke, Afobe, Burey.

Match odds: Millwall 7/4 Draw 12/5 West Brom 6/5

Last meeting: Championship (September 11, 2021): West Brom 1-1 Millwall (Bartley 49’; Ballard 55’).

Image: Millwall FC