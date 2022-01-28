Millwall to keep Sheyi Ojo despite on-loan Liverpool attacker missing majority of rest of season

MILLWALL boss Gary Rowett expects Sheyi Ojo to play a part in the last weeks of the season for the Lions.

Ojo, 24, could be out of competitive action until the start of April with an ankle injury.

That would be the majority of the rest of the campaign. The Lions have seven scheduled games in April and one in May to finish the regular league season.

Rowett was asked if any thought had been given to ending the loan deal.

“No, it’s eight to 10 weeks is the prognosis,” Rowett aid. “He’s Liverpool’s player so we won’t push that process too much.

“At the same time if he makes good progress, certainly for Sheyi and possibly for Tom [Bradshaw] they could still come back and see a reasonable amount of games, whether that’s seven, eight games, whatever that is.

“The problem with injuries is if you start putting definitive timescales on them already there are so many hurdles to jump in the meantime.

“But certainly Sheyi will be staying with us and we’ll see if we can get him back with a little bit of time to spare.”

Image: Millwall FC