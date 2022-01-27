Millwall focus on attacking recruitment in last days of window – but have eye on longer term

MILLWALL are mainly focusing on attacking recruitment in the remaining days of the transfer window – but won’t pass up on opportunities in other positions.

The Lions need to add forward players ahead of Monday’s deadline, but also have their eye on the longer term.

“We’re having those conversations and they’re quite fluid,” Lions boss Gary Rowett said. “We’ve been close with one or two things this week but as is usually the case in January you can get really close and then just fall away.

“You’ve then got to move to the next option which can take a few days to tie down, it’s never, ever simple.

“There are one or two things that we’ve put to the club to say we think this could be a long-term option. That might not necessarily be a position that we’re desperate for right now but it could add competition to the squad to make us better long-term. We have to think like that.

“I’m well aware as a manager that results have not been ideal and we have to address that short-term, but I always think you have to try to do the right thing for the club long-term.

“That’s ongoing. Myself, Harvey [Bussell, head of recruitment], Steve [Kavanagh, CEO], John Berylson and the board will obviously have those discussions.

“Ultimately John will decide what he wants to do in this window.

“But all I can say again is he’s always been incredibly open and supportive of us trying to do things as long as they’re reasonable and sensible.”

Image: Millwall FC