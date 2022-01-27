Millwall captain on criticism of Lions fans after poor run ahead of West Bromwich Albion clash

MILLWALL skipper Shaun Hutchinson completely understands the frustrations of Lions fans – and promised they are doing “everything we can” to turn their current form around.

Millwall have lost their last three league games heading into this Saturday’s clash against West Bromwich Albion at The Den.

They have won only two of their last 10 Championship matches which has seen them go from level on points with sixth to 11 points off the play-offs.

Almost 1,000 Lions supporters made the long trip to Blackpool last weekend but their side left with nothing after a 1-0 defeat.

Hutchinson insisted the current run hurts the players just as much as the Millwall faithful. And he is not oblivious to the criticism.

“Obviously you can’t hide away from it completely but at the same time we’re players for the club, we want to win,” Hutchinson said.

“Nobody wants us to win more than us.

“If you think they hate us losing try being me when I lose. It’s not nice and certainly if I’m feeling frustrated about the performances then I’m sure they’re going to feel frustrated, too.

“I know exactly how they feel. When you’re so passionate about something and it doesn’t go your way it’s natural to feel that frustration and anger.

“But no one can fix it other than ourselves.

“We get the frustration, we’re trying everything we can. You can sense the frustration in the fans.

“They expect more from us, we expect more from ourselves, the gaffer expects more from us. We’re doing everything we can to try and fix it and I suppose we just need to be trusted that we’re going to find the answer ourselves and work it out, really.”

While the Lions are in a difficult run, they have again shown their ability this season to come back from adversity to win games when they are not favourites to.

After their 2-0 home defeat to Luton they beat Stoke and Sheffield United in their next two matches.

Hutchinson knows it’s often against the big sides that Millwall surprise people.

“I’ve always said that, we’d be better off in the league if we could play the top six every week rather than the bottom six,” Hutchinson added.

“But we need to turn up because they’re obviously a big threat. We’re competing in every game, really, it’s just these small things are popping up at vital points in the game and it’s losing us the game.

“We’re very competitive, it’s not as if we’re not competing with teams. But all we can do is look forward to the next game and it’s up to us to put things right.”

