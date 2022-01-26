Connor Mahoney plays for Millwall against Watford – Lions boss on his chances against West Brom

GARY Rowett said Connor Mahoney has to try to “force his way into the starting XI” after the winger played for Millwall under-23s in their 2-0 defeat against Watford on Tuesday.

Mahoney, 24, played for an hour, alongside Ben Thompson and Hayden Muller, the latter who returned from his loan spell at St Johnstone earlier this month.

Former AFC Bournemouth winger Mahoney came on in the 75th minute of the 1-0 defeat to Blackpool last weekend, his first appearance since last September.

Mahoney and Thompson could yet depart in this window.

“We played him, Thommo and Hayden to get them some game-time,” Rowett told NewsAtDen on Tuesday when he was asked about Mahoney. “I don’t think it would be unfair to say Thommo and Connor are players who have craved more game-time.

“In Connor’s case he’s been injured for quite a period. Both of them want to play more often and we’ll try to be fair with them if there is an opportunity for them.

“The key for me is, our job is to try to get the best out of every player that’s available to us in games, whether that’s before the window, after the window, whatever that is.

“They’re all good lads, all good characters who work hard and fit in with the group really well.

“So of course the likes of Connor who has really good ability, you’re always looking at the possibility to use that.

“That’s there for Connor to step up and try to force his way into the starting XI. It has to always be the player as well as the staff, that’s for him to try to do that.

“He’s worked hard in training and I’ll get a report on the game later.”

Image: Millwall FC