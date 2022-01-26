Millwall injury update ahead of West Bromwich Albion: Jed Wallace, George Saville, Alex Pearce

JED Wallace and George Saville are again doubts for this weekend’s clash with West Bromwich Albion at The Den.

Alex Pearce has returned to training after he missed the 1-0 defeat against Blackpool last Saturday.

Lions boss Gary Rowett is without Sheyi Ojo, Tom Bradshaw, Ryan Leonard and Daniel Ballard. The latter could return to training next week.

“Pearcey trained [Tuesday], he felt good and worked hard,” Rowett said. “Jed is making much more positive progress but he might be touch and go for the weekend. He’ll be touch and go anyway because he hasn’t done any sort of training yet.

“I’ll probably reserve judgement on that for now because he’s been out a little while, it’s more likely he’ll start training on Monday, that’s the way it looks at the moment.

“Sav is not progressing as well as we’d like. He’s had X-rays and scans but there’s nothing really definitive in terms of any major issue. But again, there’s something there for him to feel so uncomfortable when he’s training and after he’s trained.

“We’re trying to get to the bottom of that. He’s seeing a different person [Tuesday]. Again, we’ll probably reserve judgement but he too looks unlikely as we stand.

“Dan Ballard is making good progress, that’s a really positive one. He’s either going to train with Arsenal next week or potentially come back to train with us next week.

“He’s going to need a little bit of training time and to tick a few boxes first but it will be really positive to get him back into the group.”

Image: Millwall FC