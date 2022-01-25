Millwall boss’s winger hint ahead of West Brom – and it could be disappointment for Hartlepool

GARY Rowett has hinted that Millwall will keep Tyler Burey in their squad for the rest of this season.

Burey, 20, returned from his loan spell at Hartlepool United earlier this month and has impressed as a substitute against Crystal Palace and Blackpool.

He almost created a late equaliser against the Seasiders when he cut inside from the left and fired at goal but Daniel Grimshaw made a good save.

It’s that kind of positive play that has impressed Rowett and his coaching staff.

Rowett also revealed Burey sought out a chat with his boss to tell him he’s ready to make an impact for the side.

Millwall were set to make a decision this month on whether Burey would go back to Hartlepool. Rowett praised the League Two club for how they helped to develop the attacker.

But Burey could now come into Rowett’s thinking for a starting place in the team.

The Lions host West Bromwich Albion at The Den on Saturday.

“His performances have warranted that he’s in the mix for a starting place,” Rowett told NewsAtDen. “His performances off the bench have shown enough to at least put him in a position where he’s challenging for that.

“Of course he’s a young player that we think a lot of and I would suggest that he would stay with us.

“It’s quite interesting because Tyler came to see me the other day and showed a bit of confidence, he feels he’s ready, he feels he’s worked hard, he feels he’s learned a lot in the short spell at Hartlepool. And that he’s ready to step up.

“That’s what you want every young player to do. He’s certainly done that when he’s come on and let’s see how this season progresses for him.

“I would expect him to be in a position by next season that he’s got a real chance of being a starter for us.

“That’s his challenge.”

