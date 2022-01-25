Millwall captain backs on-loan Sheffield United attacker to make impact and help lift the Lions

MILLWALL skipper Shaun Hutchinson is backing Oliver Burke to make an impact for the Lions and “prove a few people wrong”.

Burke has made big money moves to RB Leipzig in Germany and West Bromwich Albion but despite showing glimpses of his talent has made only 46 league starts since August 2016.

Scotland international Burke joined the Lions on loan from Sheffield United last week before making his debut as a 59th-minute substitute in the 1-0 defeat to Blackpool at the weekend.

“Directness, get us up the field, pace and power,” Hutchinson said when asked what Burke can give the team. “He’s a fresh face in the building and I think he’s going to be good for us.

“He’s hungry and determined to probably prove a few people wrong as well who have doubted him over the past couple of years.

“It’ll be exciting to see how he gets on.”

Burke also knows he has something to prove after previous transfers didn’t live up to expectations.

“Hopefully I can really kick-start things in my career again and push forward, get some game-time and help the team,” he told Millwall’s media after joining.

“It’s always great to have a lot of experience. I have been almost everywhere but hopefully I can help the team.

“There are some exciting players and hopefully I can add to that and create a great bond.

“I can see the manager gets the best out of his players and what more do you want from a manager?

“Hopefully I can get the fans off their feet and be exciting.

“It’s a massive club, team and they are doing really well this season so hopefully I can give them that extra push.”

*Read a long interview with Shaun Hutchinson in this Thursday’s Southwark News where he talks about the recent losing run, fans’ criticism and whether he still thinks the Lions can drag themselves back into the play-off race.

