Millwall loan watch: Defender makes League Two debut, Sutton United hold on, Pompey beaten

DAN Moss made his debut in the Football League as he helped Leyton Orient to a clean sheet against Port Vale.

Moss, 21, played 61 minutes at right wing-back in the 0-0 draw, in front of another Lions loanee, Alex Mitchell, who was on the right side of a back three.

Kenny Jackett’s side are 13th in League One and host Newport County on Tuesday.

Also in League Two, and another 0-0 draw as Sutton United were held at home by Northampton Town.

Isaac Olaofe – who scored two goals in the 3-2 win against Colchester the previous Tuesday to take his tally to the season to seven – played 77 minutes up front as Sutton battled for a point after the dismissal of Craig Eastmond in the 74th minute.

Sutton are third, two points above Northampton and are in EFL Trophy action on Tuesday night when Harrogate Town visit Gander Green Lane.

In League One, Mahlon Romeo’s Portsmouth were beaten 1-0 by Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

Elliot Embleton scored the only goal of the game for the Black Cats.

“It’s been a recurring theme of our performances this season,” Romeo told The News in Portsmouth. “We started really well and deserved more, but then we killed ourselves by gifting them a goal.

“We have to shake that and look to score ourselves.

“We weren’t good enough to get into the final third and get up the pitch after we conceded.

“When we’re on top we have to make the most of it. It’s just we have to keep going and not get disheartened.

“It’s something that we’re going to be working on.”

Pompey are 10th, eight points off the play-offs and play Charlton at Fratton Park next Monday.

In National League South, centre-back Arthur Penney couldn’t prevent Welling United losing 1-0 at home against Oxford City.

Joe Iaciofano scored the only goal in the 56th minute. Welling are 19th and travel to 20th-place Braintree Town on Tuesday.

Graphic: @ShedCreative