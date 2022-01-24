Millwall boss asked about future of Rangers, Leicester and Brighton linked Lions youngster

MILLWALL boss Gary Rowett says he is unsure over the future of Zak Lovelace as he praised the forward’s impact in training.

Lovelace, who turned 16 on Sunday, was in the Lions’ squad at Blackpool at the weekend.

Reports have linked Glasgow Rangers, Leicester and Brighton with a move for the former Glebe youngster.

Rowett was asked about Lovelace’s situation after the 1-0 defeat at Bloomfield Road.

“I don’t know at the moment, I’m not sure, I’ll have to ask the club,” Rowett said. “It’s not something I get too involved in.

“What I will say is that he has been excellent in training. It’s a difficult one in games like this when you’ve got to find a goal with 15 minutes to go. I think it’s hard to look to a 15-year-old to be the one to bring you back in when there are senior players on the bench with that experience.

“But what he has done in training is shown that he is going to be a very good player for us. All these little experiences will make him a better player in the next 12-18 months.”

