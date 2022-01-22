‘We need a spark’ – Millwall aiming to sign another forward before end of January transfer window

MILLWALL are aiming to sign another forward in this transfer window, Lions boss Gary Rowett said.

The Lions signed Oliver Burke on loan from Sheffield United on Friday, their first recruit in January.

Rowett was asked if he expected to make more signings this month.

He said: “I think so, we are working really hard to get another player in and then depending on our outs will depend on other ins.

“We are looking to bring another forward player into the building. I think we need that little bit of a spark that we seem to be lacking at the moment.

“It’s been really difficult, you get the likes of Tom Bradshaw into a really good run of form and he gets injured and is out for virtually the rest of the season.

“Sheyi Ojo just starts to find form, he gets injured, out for the season.

“Jed [Wallace] has been our main attacking threat, he gets injured, out for a short period of time.

“It’s felt like every time we get the chance to move forward we move backwards. It has been difficult.

“I think there has been things out of our hands to a certain degree which has meant us being closer to the play-offs but part of that is also us having to take the blame.

“Some of the away performances haven’t been good enough, we haven’t done the right things. We also have to accept that.”

Image: Millwall FC