Millwall chief makes admission over Jed Wallace as he misses out again in defeat at Blackpool

MILLWALL’S Gary Rowett has admitted press speculation around Jed Wallace’s future has not been easy for the player or the squad.

Wallace, 27, is currently out injured but has been linked with a transfer this window.

He is in the last six months of his deal.

Rowett was asked about Wallace’s situation after the 1-0 defeat against Blackpool on Saturday.

Rowett said: “It’s difficult when you get into that situation when there is an awful lot of press speculation.

“It’s not easy, other players will read that. It’s been tough for Jed at times. He’s injured at the moment and you’ve got all that uncertainty around it and I think it does affect other players.

“It shouldn’t, you have to be stronger than that, to be better than that but I think it has affected some players.

“But we have to step up and at the end of next week [after the transfer window closes] the group we have here will be the group we will need to move forward with and move forward with better results.

“I think we will be better in the second half of the season but we have to show a bit more fight to be better.”

Image: Millwall FC