Millwall boss issues rallying call as he admits they didn’t give enough to travelling fans at Blackpool

GARY Rowett has called for Millwall to “fight our way through” one of their most difficult spells of the season after their defeat at Blackpool.

The Lions’ 1-0 loss was their fourth in a row after they were hit with more injuries in a season that has seen Rowett unable to pick from a full squad for any game.

Star man Jed Wallace has been out injured and has been linked with a transfer away this month.

“We are in a poor run, we have some reasons for that poor run, which I think the injuries contribute to,” Rowett said. “A little bit of uncertainty around the club at the moment in terms of one or two players, but we have to fight our way through that and step up and get a little bit of pride back.

“We are on a run we don’t like being in. It doesn’t happen often. I certainly haven’t lost three league games in a row since I joined the club. It’s not something I’m proud of.

“When we have 1,000 fans coming up from south-east London, it was a brilliant showing from them, we have to give them more than that.

“I’m disappointed for them and I’m disappointed we didn’t give them more. We need to take that on the chin and show a bit of fight coming in on Monday.”

