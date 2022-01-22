Millwall manager Gary Rowett gives his reaction as Lions’ tough run continues with Blackpool defeat

MILLWALL boss Gary Rowett said his side need to rediscover their “steely mentality” after their 1-0 defeat to Blackpool on Saturday.

Shayne Lavery scored in the 55th minute to give the hosts a 1-0 win.

Rowett said: “Really disappointed. I think when you come to places like this, like we’ve seen recently at Hull and Peterborough, they are a good side, but you have to come here, do the basics of the game well. You have to fight to retain that clean sheet and see if your attackers can win you the game.

“I thought the first half was fairly even, it was a little bit scrappy. They had a couple of chances, we had a couple of chances. Muzza [Murray Wallace] has a good opportunity from a free-kick that gets headed down.

“We come in at half-time and I wasn’t overlay disappointed because the plan today was to introduce a little bit of pace off the bench, but you need to do that when it’s 0-0 and not when you are 1-0 down and having to chase the game.

“Blackpool were able to close down that space in the second half. We conceded a poor goal and we have done that too many times this season. We haven’t kept enough clean sheets, we haven’t had that same steely mentality that we’ve had in previous seasons and that’s the bit I need to find in the players and the players need to step up and find themselves.

“I felt late on there was some bright moments. Oli Burke coming on, you can see his pace and power and you can also see that he hasn’t played for a bit, but he is going to be a very good player for us. Tyler Burey on the other side was really direct and showed some good moments.

“[Burey] is a good young player. He went out to Hartlepool on loan, did really, really well, then pulled his hamstring.

“He went back there for the final two games or so and we decided to bring him back mainly because of Jed’s [Wallace] situation at the moment. I thought he was really impressive when he came on, we just needed to get the ball to him a bit more. That was the bit that disappointed me second half.

“We didn’t play with enough quality or spark. When I saw Bowler getting the ball I think something is going to happen. When we got the ball it just fizzled out too easily.”

Image: Millwall FC