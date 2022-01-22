REPORT: Blackpool 1-0 Millwall

By Alex Grace at Bloomfield Road for NewsAtDen

MILLWALL’s rotten start to 2022 continued as they were beaten 1-0 by Blackpool at Bloomfield Road on Saturday afternoon.

Shayne Lavery got the only goal of the game as the Lions were consigned to their fourth defeat in a row in all competitions.

Match details

Neither side threatened until the 19th minute when Josh Bower’s deflected effort brought a save from Lions stopper Bartosz Bialkowski.

The visitors responded three minutes later as Shaun Hutchinson’s header from Scott Malone’s free-kick was simple for Dan Grimshaw to collect. The goalkeeper then set Blackpool on their way with a quick breakaway which resulted in another Bowler effort that required defensive intervention.

Bowler was causing problems for the Lions just as Lavery was and the latter was next to be denied by Bialkowski, the Pole parrying his shot away.

Benik Afobe and Mason Bennett tried to make things happen for Gary Rowett’s side, the former seeing a shot blocked, before Bennett’s attempted cross was also blocked.

As the clock ticked to 40 minutes, the Lions went within inches of taking the lead. A free-kick was headed on by Jake Cooper to Murray Wallace and he struck first-time, but it was just past the far post.

The hosts started the second half the better and took the lead on 54 minutes. CJ Hamilton broke into the box and was denied brilliantly by Bialkowski, but Lavery was there to put in the rebound.

Wallace denied the Tangerines a second goal in the 69th minute with a superb last-ditch block to deflect Gary Madine’s effort wide.

Substitute Tyler Burey forced a save from Grimshaw after breaking into the box as his effort was parried away by the Blackpool stopper.

Millwall’s search for an equaliser was in vain

Takeaways

Lack of attacking options depriving Lions of creativity

Millwall have found it hard enough to create chances and score this season with just 26 goals in 27 games before today.

Jed Wallace was still missing and options were even more depleted due to injuries to Tom Bradshaw and Sheyi Ojo.

This was a tough watch in attacking terms.

It looked as if the only way the Lions would find the net would be from a set-piece.

In fairness, Afobe and Bennett tried their best up front, but the ball was not sticking for them as there was no link between the front two and the rest of the team.

The Lions desperately need to bring in attacking reinforcements in what time remains in this window.

Matt Smith’s departure means that the long ball forward late in the game to the target man isn’t currently an option. Maybe Millwall could have done with that here.

Awful start to the year continues

It’s fair to say that 2022 has not brought Millwall any joy as of yet. The Lions have lost every game they have played since the turn of the year, meaning it’s four defeats in a row since the 1-0 win at Coventry at the back end of December.

There are of course mitigating circumstances after Covid-19 and injuries but overall it’s been a really poor start to the year and the fans are beginning to show their annoyance.

The Lions are currently in a real rut and they are finding it very hard to get out of it.

Games are coming thick and fast and if you’re looking on the bright side they offer a chance to get out of this.

Oliver Burke debut

Millwall’s first signing of this January window was introduced as a 59th-minute substitute for Bennett.

Burke looked very eager to get involved, but you could tell it was his first appearance for a while as he had some very loose and heavy touches that meant he lost possession.

With key attacking players out for a long period of time he will have to get up to speed very quickly as without attacking quality Millwall’s season is in very real danger of fading out once again.

Team news

Rowett made two changes to the side that were beaten 1-0 by Nottingham Forest last weekend.

Maikel Kieftenbeld and Bennett replaced Ojo and Bradshaw.

Millwall: (5-3-2): Bialkowski; McNamara, Hutchinson, M Wallace, Cooper, Malone (Mahoney 72): Mitchell, Kieftenbeld, Evans (Burey 59); Bennett (Burke 59), Afobe.

Subs: Long, Muller, Thompson, Lovelace

Image: Millwall FC