TEAM NEWS: Blackpool vs. Millwall – new signing from Sheffield United on Lions bench

MILLWALL take on Blackpool at Bloomfield Road as they aim to try to get back into top-six contention.

The Lions are 13th in the Championship table, nine points off sixth, with Blackpool on the same points two places below.

Team news

Millwall manager Gary Rowett names a 5-3-2 formation as Maikel Kieftenbeld and Mason Bennett return to the side.

Millwall: 5-3-2: Bialkowski; McNamara, Hutchinson, Cooper, M Wallace, Malone; Mitchell, Evans, Kieftenbeld; Bennett, Afobe.

Substitutes: Long, Thompson, Burke, Mahoney, Burey, Muller, Lovelace.

Image: Millwall FC