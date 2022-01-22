TEAM NEWS: Blackpool vs. Millwall – new signing from Sheffield United on Lions bench
MILLWALL take on Blackpool at Bloomfield Road as they aim to try to get back into top-six contention.
The Lions are 13th in the Championship table, nine points off sixth, with Blackpool on the same points two places below.
Team news
Millwall manager Gary Rowett names a 5-3-2 formation as Maikel Kieftenbeld and Mason Bennett return to the side.
Millwall: 5-3-2: Bialkowski; McNamara, Hutchinson, Cooper, M Wallace, Malone; Mitchell, Evans, Kieftenbeld; Bennett, Afobe.
Substitutes: Long, Thompson, Burke, Mahoney, Burey, Muller, Lovelace.
Image: Millwall FC