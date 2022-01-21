Millwall complete deal for Scotland international from Sheffield United ahead of Blackpool game

MILLWALL have completed the signing of Oliver Burke on loan from Sheffield United.

Burke, 24, has joined until the end of the season and could make his Lions debut against Blackpool on Saturday.

Scotland international Burke started his career at Nottingham Forest before moving to Bundesliga side RB Leipzig for £13million in 2016.

Burke, who can play out wide or up front, moved back to England a year later when he signed for West Brom for £15million.

He had loan spells at Celtic and Alaves in La Liga before joining the Blades on a three-year deal in 2020.

Lions boss Gary Rowett told NewsAtDen this week he was confident of adding to his squad after the departures of Matt Smith and Jon Dadi Bodvarsson.

Rowett said he wanted to strengthen his forward line with young, mobile attackers.

Burke, who has 13 caps, fits the bill.

After Burke joined Leipzig, their then sporting director and now Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick said: “He is an outstanding talent with an awful lot of potential.

“He fits with the high pace and way of playing very well and will make his next sporting development step with us.

“This transfer is important, especially because several top clubs were interested.

“When we saw and scouted him we could easily see the weapons he has. He’s very powerful, very fast and physically strong. He’s good on the ball for a player of that size and that tempo.

“Where he still has to improve is tactically – ‘when do I have to do what?’ – our style of football is a little bit different from what he was used to in England.

“Obviously those are things that nobody has told him in the past and he has to learn that. He has improved but there is still plenty of room for further improvement.”

Burke played 26 times in the Premier League last season, and scored the winner in a 2-1 victory against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Burke has made six appearances for United this season. He has scored 16 goals in 173 games in his career.

