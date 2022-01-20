Millwall manager discusses Thommo recall and whether it affects his transfer situation this month

BEN Thompson is still set to be available for transfer this month – despite being called in from the cold last weekend.

Thompson, 26, made just his second league appearance of the season when he came on at half-time in the 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest.

It was only the midfielder’s fifth game this season.

Lions boss Gary Rowett was asked if his recall to the squad changed his immediate future.

Rowett responded: “At this moment in time, with any player that’s available, they’re getting paid to play by Millwall football club and do the best they can so we have to utilise all the options we have.

“Everything’s always a moving part. I’ve said it all the way along, if we have an opportunity for a player to play football and they haven’t done that, and the player comes to see me and tells me he wants to pursue the opportunity, I think we always look at that.

“What we want is people who want to push this club forward and push this club on to new levels. That’s always the aim.”

Meanwhile, Rowett is set to get a much-needed boost in defence with Daniel Ballard on course to return from knee surgery next month.

Rowett added: “That’s the prognosis, he’s still got to do quite a bit but hopefully he will be back with us training in early February.

“We’ve obviously then got to assess how quickly he can be back playing games.

“Originally it was the end of February and he’s a little bit ahead of schedule.

“It’s an area where we’re quite light in numbers at the moment, we’ve only got five or six defenders in the group which is not ideal.

“It will certainly be good to get Dan back.”

Image: Millwall FC