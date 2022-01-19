Bolton Wanderers ‘confident’ of securing deal as Millwall striker flexible on wage demands

BOLTON Wanderers are reportedly confident of completing a deal for Jon Dadi Bodvarsson from Millwall.

The League One side are hoping the sign the Iceland international on loan.

Bodvarsson, 29, has been almost completely of the first-team picture this season, playing just 18 minutes in the EFL Cup.

Bodvarsson played twice for Iceland last week, starting and scoring against Uganda and coming on as a substitute against South Korea.

The Lions signed Bodvarsson from Reading in the summer of 2019 and he is one of their top earners.

But The Bolton News report that Bodvarsson is prepared to take a drop in wages to ensure the move goes through.

The Whites go to Shrewsbury Town this weekend.

Bodvarsson is set to depart despite the Lions letting Matt Smith join Salford City and an injury which is set to keep Tom Bradshaw out for 12 weeks.

