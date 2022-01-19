Millwall’s Gary Rowett explains Matt Smith’s departure as centre-forward signs for Salford City

GARY Rowett said Matt Smith left Millwall “on great terms” as he praised the striker’s impact at the club following his move to Salford City.

Smith, 32, has joined the League Two side after two-and-a-half seasons in SE16.

Smith was in the last six months of his Millwall contract.

“Matt’s one that’s had less and less opportunities and game-time over the last period. His family are back in Manchester, he’s just about to have a baby,” Rowett told NewsAtDen.

“He’s been doing a little bit more travelling back and forth which is natural.

“I’d a really good chat with Matt, he’s a great guy. He put a lot of energy and effort into his Millwall career.

“He wants to play for Millwall but if he’s not going to play regularly then he wants to be closer to his family and play regularly.

“He was one that I always had half an eye on around January, that he’s helped us get this far and then I have to be fair to him and let him try and get something longer term.

“Matt came to see everyone and left on great terms with everyone at the club. We wish him all the best, he’s a fabulous guy.

“He wants to try to keep scoring goals for as long as he can, whatever level that’s at. That’s got to be admired.”

Image: Millwall FC