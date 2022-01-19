Millwall club captain added to injury list as on-loan Liverpool attacker ‘gutted’ at set-back

ALEX Pearce has joined Millwall’s injury list with the club captain set to be unavailable for Saturday’s trip to Blackpool.

Lions boss Gary Rowett also expects Jed Wallace to be out, while George Saville is a doubt.

Sheyi Ojo is in a protective boot after going over on his ankle against Nottingham Forest and Millwall fear Tom Bradshaw has also suffered a serious injury.

On the latter two, Rowett told NewsAtDen: “We haven’t had the final scan results back for him or Sheyi Ojo. Tom’s doesn’t look fabulous, I don’t think. I’ll reserve judgement until they come through.

“It’s a big blow that both are out because both were performing really well and were in really good form.

“It’s typical of the season, it seems like one step backwards all the time.”

Wallace had a scan last week on his quad.

Rowett added: “I think it’s very doubtful. When he picked his injury up there was then a second quad injury he’s had in quick succession so I think he’s probably looking at a couple of weeks from when he injured it.

“I’d imagine he’d be back the week after Blackpool but, again, we’ll see.

“Sav’s had a problem with his neck and he’s had a bit of sickness this week as well. He’s had a few things fired at him.

“We’re hoping that towards the back end of the week he might be available. At this point, I don’t know.”

Pearce had got back into the team after the Lions were without players following Covid-19 cases and injuries.

He missed the 1-0 defeat to Forest on Saturday.

Rowett said: “He pulled his groin in the week so he’s another one, he’s out for a week, 10 days so he’ll be back training next week.”