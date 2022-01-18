Millwall increase bid for Derby County attacking midfielder – report

MILLWALL have increased their bid for Derby County attacking midfielder Louie Sibley, according to a report.

The Telegraph say that the Lions have made a fourth offer, worth more than £450,000.

Sibley, 20, was an unused substitute in the Rams’ 2-0 win at home to Sheffield United at the weekend.

Lions boss Gary Rowett was asked about the bids for Sibley and Zian Flemming last week but didn’t comment directly on them.

He said: “We’ve made bids for good players because we want to try to strengthen anyway regardless of what happens with our own squad.”

