Millwall centre-forward set to depart for League Two Salford City

MILLWALL centre-forward Matt Smith is set to join Salford City.

Smith, 32, has struggled to nail down a regular place in the team this season with just seven starts in 25 appearances.

Former Leeds and Fulham forward Smith joined the Lions from QPR in the summer of 2019 and was top-scorer in his first season with 14 goals.

Smith has scored 21 goals in 101 appearances for Millwall and is in the last six months of his contract.

Salford are 13th in League Two, seven points off the play-offs. Smith could sign in time for their game at home to Colchester United on Saturday.

