Millwall loan watch: Attacker helps Sutton United fight back – defender continues to impress

ISAAC Olaofe helped Sutton United to fight back from 2-0 down as they scored a 98th-minute equaliser to draw 3-3 at Stevenage at the weekend.

The hosts went 2-0 up in their League Two clash with goals from Luke Norris and Jamie Reid.

The U’s pulled one back through Alistair Smith in the 58th minute but Reid made it 3-1 six minutes later.

Robert Milsom’s penalty two minutes after that gave the visitors hope before Richie Bennett levelled in the eighth minute of added-time.

Olaofe played the full game on the left side of midfield.

Sutton are fifth, one point off the top three, and host Colchester United on Tuesday night.

Mahlon Romeo played right wing-back as Portsmouth’s 10-game unbeaten run in League One was ended by MK Dons at Fratton Park.

Theo Corbeanu and Mo Eisa put the away side 2-0 up and Portsmouth couldn’t find an equaliser after George Hirst’s 60th-minute goal.

Pompey travel to AFC Wimbledon on Tuesday.

In National League South, centre-back Arthur Penney continued his excellent form as he helped Welling United to a 0-0 draw away to Chelmsford.

Penney cleared an effort from Cameron James off the line as the Wings made it consecutive away clean sheets.

Welling are 18th and host Oxford City on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Dan Moss will be hoping to make his first appearance in League Two next weekend with Alex Mitchell when Leyton Orient take on Port Vale at Brisbane Road.

