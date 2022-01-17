Fortuna Sittard midfielder says Millwall a ‘nice option’ – but manager determined to keep him

FORTUNA Sittard midfielder Zian Flemming said Millwall was “a nice option” as he discussed a potential move to the Championship in January.

The Lions want another attacking player this month and that need could become more urgent if Sheyi Ojo and Tom Bradshaw are ruled out long-term after they were injured against Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Millwall boss Gary Rowett could also see Jed Wallace leave in this window, with Forest one of the sides trying to sign him.

Flemming, 23, has scored three goals in 14 games this season and was in the side as they lost 2-1 at home to AZ Alkmaar on Sunday. Fotuna are 17th in the 18-team Eredivisie after 19 games.

“Millwall has reported to Fortuna,” Flemming told ESPN. “What did they offer? Let me just leave it out there.

“The Championship is a great step for me, it was the same with Nottingham Forest last summer. Then I honestly indicated that I wanted to go there.

“Millwall is also a nice option. But you know how it went last summer. My opinion doesn’t really matter.”

Fortuna manager Sjors Ultee added: “If there is a lot of money, then I also know how it works. As a trainer, you look at the short term. We need Zian badly and I think he will stay here no matter what is offered.

“But it’s not that simple in football.”

Image: Millwall FC