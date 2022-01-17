Millwall’s Gary Rowett explains why defender Hayden Muller was recalled from St Johnstone

GARY Rowett said Hayden Muller’s lack of game-time was one of the reasons Millwall recalled him from St Johnstone.

Muller, 19, joined Callum Davidson’s Saints last summer on a season-long loan deal but made just eight Scottish Premiership appearances, seven of them starts.

The Lions had hoped Muller would have the same success in Scotland as Danny McNamara. The defender played 22 times for Davidson’s team last season before being recalled last January to go straight into Rowett’s side.

Millwall are also currently light in defence, with right-sided centre-back Daniel Ballard and right wing-back Ryan Leonard out injured.

Muller has played in both of those positions.

“The key was always to bring Hayden back, he’s not been playing,” Rowett said. “I spoke to Callum about it. They ideally wanted to keep him but when a young lad’s not been playing very many minutes, or not as many minutes as you’d like, and we’re obviously a little bit light in those areas, it just seems wise to bring him back as part of the group.

“It’s a different scenario to Danny where Danny did so well and came back and went straight into the team.

“I think Hayden is coming back to be a squad player for us and see how he’s developed and how he responds.

“The likes of Tyler [Burey], we’ll have to have a little look at that situation. The aim again was probably to get him back out after this little period if we were to bring one or two in, and see if he can go and play 20 games towards the end of the season.

“We’ll have to look at that scenario.”

