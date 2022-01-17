Millwall boss responds to question about Bolton Wanderers’ interest in Jon Dadi Bodvarsson

MILLWALL boss Gary Rowett said the club “haven’t had anything sufficient enough” for their players to consider letting them move on in his window.

Bolton have made an offer to take Jon Dadi Bodvarsson on loan in January.

Millwall’s transfer plans this month could be further complicated if the injuries picked up by Sheyi Ojo and Tom Bradshaw against Nottingham Forest on Saturday are long-term setbacks.

Rowett was asked after the game if there was an update on Bodvarsson over any potential move.

“No, not really. Jon’s been away with the Icelandic national team on a sort of unofficial two-game tournament which he’s scored and done quite well in,” Rowett said.

“When I say it doesn’t affect it, there’s nothing to be affected at the moment. We’ve not had anything sufficient enough to decide that we want to let anyone go out the door.

“We’ll have to certainly sit down and give that some consideration moving forward now, of course, being light in those areas.

“We’ll have a little look and see how the scans come back, if both of them are going to be out for a considerable period – like I say, it’s a bitter blow.

“We’ve got Ryan Leonard out, Dan Ballard out for a while. Again, every time we seem to get a bit of momentum this season something just seems to come up to drive us back down into the ground.

“But I think we’ve shown a lot of resilience. I’m disappointed [with Saturday] but I think we’ll bounce back from what’s been a tough period.

“And bounce back stronger for it.”

Image: Millwall FC