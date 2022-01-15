REPORT: Millwall 0-1 Nottingham Forest

By Jake Sanders at The Den for NewsAtDen

MILLWALL’S miserable start to 2022 continued after they suffered a third consecutive defeat in all competitions following an injury-time Lewis Grabban strike against Nottingham Forest.

The Lions were guilty of missing some golden opportunities and were made to pay on 91 minutes when the former Millwall striker tapped home from close-range.

Benik Afobe could have snatched it for Millwall seconds earlier, but he was unable to continue his recent goal-scoring form and Rowett’s side slipped nine points behind the top six.

Match action

Just like against Crystal Palace last weekend, Millwall flew out of the blocks with chances aplenty in the early exchanges. First, Afobe, looking to score for a third game on the bounce, stung the palms of Brice Samba in the Forest net, before Scott Malone was unable to quieten the travelling support that were booing his every touch, when he blasted over.

Everything seemed to be going the Lions’ way until the 26th minute when Tom Bradshaw hobbled off with a knee problem and was replaced by Mason Bennett.

That didn’t stop Millwall in their tracks, but Gary Rowett’s side were applying plenty of pressure with little to show for their dominance. Up the other end, Forest could have gone ahead when Grabban picked out Ryan Yates, but he was only able to fire straight at Bartosz Bialkowski with the goal gaping.

Danny McNamara was then required to head a Grabban effort off the line as Steve Cooper’s men ended the opening period in the ascendancy. Moments earlier, Sheyi Ojo was limping and following lengthy treatment, he was replaced at half-time by Ben Thompson, who made his first league outing since September.

And on 69 minutes, Thompson should have broken the deadlock when he was picked out expertly by Bennett, but his rustiness showed when he failed to test Samba. Grabban could have done the same up the other end, but his creative finish was straight at Bialkowski before Keinan Davis fired into the side netting.

Grabban was in the thick of the action again with 11 minutes left when his header was brilliantly kept out by Bialkowski following a flurry of Nottingham Forest chances in a sustained period of pressure, but Millwall somehow managed to keep their clean sheet intact.

Forest almost scored two minutes from time when Brennan Johnson looked to have picked out Grabban, but Shaun Hutchinson was in the right place to make a crucial interception from almost under his own crossbar.

Afobe had a glorious chance just as the clock ticked towards 90 minutes. Bennett used his pace to retrieve a seemingly lost ball before standing up an inch-perfect cross for the on-loan Stoke man, who was denied by an excellent reaction save from Samba.

Then, in added-time, Grabban made Afobe and Millwall pay when he turned home after Philip Zinckernagel’s shot had been saved by Bialkowski.

Tom Bradshaw’s luck runs out

The last couple of months could hardly have gone better for the former Barnsley striker. He’s gone from being in and out of the team to one of the first names on the team sheet and a regular on the score sheet.

On Friday, Bradshaw was rewarded for scoring in five straight Championship games with a new long-term contract. Unfortunately, he wasn’t able to celebrate his new deal by scoring in a sixth league game on the bounce after he was forced off through injury midway through the first half.

He was able to walk off, which is a good sign, but Bradshaw appeared to injure his knee when sliding for a ball. With games coming thick and fast, Rowett will be hoping to receive some good news on that front.

The return of Ben Thompson

It’s been a strange season for the Lions academy graduate, who’s almost become the forgotten man in SE16. It’s been four months since he was last seen in a first-team environment. In that period, he’s played a number of games for the under-23s.

But with Jed Wallace still out, Jon Dadi Bodvarsson unavailable and Dan Ballard and Ryan Leonard still side-lined, Thompson was involved for the first time since the Carabao Cup tie against Leicester in September. You have to go back another month to the last time that the midfielder got minutes in the Championship.

When Ojo wasn’t able to continue at the break, Thompson was the man that Rowett turned to for just his fifth competitive outing of the season.

But it was an unhappy ending for the Lions as Grabban once again came back to haunt his former club.

Millwall: 5-2-3: Bialkowski; McNamara, Hutchison, Cooper, M Wallace, Malone; Mitchell, Evans; Ojo (Thompson, 45); Bradshaw (Bennett, 28), Afobe.

Image: Millwall FC